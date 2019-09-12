Private Capital Management Stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) Has Cut by $573,950 as Market Value Rose; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 77.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 28,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 8,476 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226,000, down from 36,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 564,019 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 93,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 97,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $155.11. About 1.19 million shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 134,100 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $22.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) by 35,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Lpl Financial Ltd Company holds 2,653 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 341,911 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has 38,375 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 34,612 shares. Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Andra Ap holds 0.26% or 70,000 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.08% or 8,925 shares in its portfolio. Sivik Healthcare Ltd Liability invested in 40,000 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Rnc Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,668 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 84,011 shares in its portfolio. 1.18M are held by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 144,444 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76M for 17.01 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 5,111 shares. Sg Mgmt Lc reported 867,690 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 894,297 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited reported 35,020 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 157,871 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 136,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Limited stated it has 4,180 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 74,600 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Com reported 0.7% stake. Advisors Preferred holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 1,452 shares. Dupont Capital owns 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 32,548 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.01% or 7.01 million shares. American Interest Gru accumulated 36,086 shares. Riverhead Capital has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 119,428 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13 million for 12.92 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 36,753 shares to 274,036 shares, valued at $43.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 3.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (NYSE:TKC).