Private Capital Management Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined; As Dycom Industries (DY) Stock Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Its Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 24,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,988 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 193,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 243,736 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 124,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 508,972 shares traded or 47.99% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

