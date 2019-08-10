Private Capital Management Raised Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Position by $1.12 Million as Valuation Declined; Frontier Capital Management Co Increased Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 215,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.33M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 212,042 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 124,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 708,855 shares traded or 98.98% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,716 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Lc. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Blackrock owns 4.54 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Boston Management Inc holds 0.67% or 28,049 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company owns 6,000 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.04% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). The Texas-based King Luther Capital has invested 0.07% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Utah Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 9,389 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 10,100 shares. 18,091 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Nomura reported 485,930 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 33,158 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 37,300 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 16,304 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 51,176 shares to 314,733 shares, valued at $37.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Continental Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 73,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Appian Corporation Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 10,843 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Invesco has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 698,035 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Co has 447,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 158,475 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0% or 1.68M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 432,707 shares. 210,783 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity. Manufacturers Life The owns 23,808 shares. 399,883 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt. 49,931 are held by Raymond James And Assocs. Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 34,755 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Advsr has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

