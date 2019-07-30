Private Capital Management Raised Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Stake by $28.36 Million; Endurance Wealth Management Decreased Its Position in Universal Display (OLED) by $736,136

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2242.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 73,650 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,392 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 173,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 183,973 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. The insider Coretz Robert K. bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250. The insider Berger Michael L bought $84,623. $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Wednesday, March 20. HETE JOSEPH C also bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.72 million for 115.47 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.

