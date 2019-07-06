Private Capital Management Position in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Lifted by $28.36 Million; Smith Moore & Company Trimmed Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Price Rose

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2242.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 112,801 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198. HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 3,850 shares were bought by Berger Michael L, worth $84,623. Crippen Jeffrey C. also bought $117,280 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Raymond James has 425,671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moab Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 10.93% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 2.00 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 3,300 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.49M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd holds 964,514 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 95,190 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks has 0.21% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 506,720 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Red Mountain Prtn Ltd Co reported 1.27M shares. 308,000 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Renaissance Ltd invested in 0% or 10,200 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 22,266 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 11,890 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A by 53,785 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $40.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Holdings Inc. by 271,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57M shares, and cut its stake in Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,343 shares to 24,164 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ).