Private Capital Management Lowered Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake by $12.90 Million as Stock Rose; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shareholder Woodstock Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $273.17. About 46,283 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 339,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 357,779 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84 million, down from 697,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 70,706 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $98.50 million for 60.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 47,502 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 2,221 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.06% stake. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. 299,663 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 5 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 1,000 shares. Cetera Llc owns 7,334 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.37% stake. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Company owns 4,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 140,556 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 537,290 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 5,808 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 450 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) by 8,563 shares to 357,115 shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 78,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).