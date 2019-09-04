Private Capital Management Lowered Holding in Avid Technology (AVID) by $1.52 Million as Shares Rose; Markel (MKL) Shareholder Court Place Advisors Raised Holding by $318,400 as Stock Price Rose

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1151.68. About 18,082 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 217,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 959,764 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 218,825 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Additional Cloud-based Apps, Services and Solutions to Accelerate News Production and Delivery; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/04/2018 – Avid Empowers Creative Professionals with New Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius Editions for Any Artist; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Rev $97.9M; 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,800 activity. Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 115 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,036 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Utah Retirement reported 2,534 shares. Avenir reported 68,473 shares. Baskin Ser Inc owns 9,590 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company reported 521 shares stake. Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 9,658 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Fdx accumulated 0.01% or 245 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Old Dominion Capital holds 470 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca reported 15,194 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 300 Points; Dean Foods Shares Drop On Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GameStop Kicks Off Wish Power Donation Campaign to Benefit Make-A-Wish® with Live Wish Reveal – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avid Technology (AVID) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avid Technology Announces Q1 2019 Results Nasdaq:AVID – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Northwest Bancorp by 53,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..