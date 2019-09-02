Private Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) as Stock Rose; As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Valuation Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 288,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 803,298 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 835,462 shares traded or 105.68% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 13,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 487,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 473,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 34,601 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 49,900 shares to 533,637 shares, valued at $62.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 73,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.16M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Stifel reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 89,408 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Close Limited Liability has invested 6.84% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 120,303 shares. Strs Ohio owns 24,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 1,500 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 52,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 45,336 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 27,159 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 53,456 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 13,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Renaissance Limited reported 0.02% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 54,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings.