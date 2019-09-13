Private Capital Management Lifted Its Quinstreet (QNST) Holding by $399,945; Cbs (CBS) Share Price Rose While Advent Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $465,500

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 26,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.93 million, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $650.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 91,098 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 5,019 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 14,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 5.89 million shares traded or 71.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS chief Les Moonves is seen staying at the combined company for at least two years; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 10/04/2018 – CBS faces trademark lawsuit over Desilu name; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: NCAA Tournament’s crying kids is a problem CBS won’t admit; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes lnterviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 10/04/2018 – Olympic Gymnast And Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez To Host Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards On CBS Sports Network; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY BYLAW CHANGES ARE `INEQUITABLE’ AND UNLAWFUL; 15/03/2018 – CBS Plans to Run Stormy Daniels’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview March 25, Says It Has Had No Legal Threat From Trump Organizatio; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QuinStreet (QNST) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does QuinStreet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QNST) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QuinStreet and Home Improvement Icon Bob Vila Announce Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: VCRA, EGAN, QNST, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 30,000 shares. Cadence Limited Company invested 0.32% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs has 0.01% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) invested in 4,360 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 155,478 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 36,426 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 69,748 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 22,238 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 30,564 shares. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 157 shares. Lyon Street, California-based fund reported 25,600 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 572,674 shares. Coe Cap Limited Co holds 0.71% or 40,475 shares. Moreover, Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 737,665 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBS And Viacom: Perspective Is Necessary – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Sees Good Value In CBS – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBS-owned Channel 2 moves Ryan Baker from sports desk to morning news anchor – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Top executives fare well financially in CBS-Viacom merger – L.A. Biz” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (Prn) by 618,000 shares to 50.49 million shares, valued at $52.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Capital Invest (Prn) by 866,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn).