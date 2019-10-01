Private Capital Management Lifted Holding in Visteon Corp. (VC) by $496,654 as Market Valuation Rose; As T Mobile Us Com (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Its Stake

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 357,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.92 million, up from 348,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 256,968 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 460,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 232,536 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.24 million, down from 693,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.77. About 2.33M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 149,704 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 76,125 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 16,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 0.01% or 9,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 53,000 shares. Berkley W R Corp invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,720 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Glenmede Trust Na reported 2,735 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 36,775 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ct reported 1.84M shares or 1.56% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “‘We are seeing volume and interest in Peloton explode,’ says company president on listing day – TechCrunch” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ways to Gain Exposure to Venture Capital in Tech and Healthcare – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. Shares for $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IYZ, T, TMUS, CTL – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NYC sues T-Mobile over sales abuses – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Battle Of Trafalgar And The Failure Of Portfolio Theory – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile is the Only Wireless Provider to Offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.