Private Capital Management Increases Position in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI); As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shares Declined, Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Holding by $722,706

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 13,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 487,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 473,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 34,970 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 240,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 746,226 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 987,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 9.30 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability owns 13,052 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 1,500 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 2,174 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 37,054 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 32,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Grp reported 10,791 shares stake. Prudential Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,141 shares. Qs Llc holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.02% or 65,521 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) or 38,086 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Co holds 96,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And accumulated 137,016 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 44,855 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12,426 shares to 186,430 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 548 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 628,098 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 20,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Montgomery Invest reported 36,239 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 85,421 shares. Donald Smith & Com Inc reported 0.23% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 1,400 were reported by Quantbot L P. Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0% or 1,825 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 64,677 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Prtn has invested 0.16% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 244,213 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 30.72 million shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

