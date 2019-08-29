Private Capital Management Increases Holding in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG); Reinhart Partners Has Upped Its Vector Group LTD Com (VGR) Position by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2242.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 114,781 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (VGR) by 92.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 102,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 213,721 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 111,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 478,493 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Carroll Assoc owns 974 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 852,399 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Signaturefd Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,771 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 3.48 million shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 5,281 shares. Northern holds 1.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 40,332 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 107,879 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust holds 578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com (Wy) holds 8,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,214 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 12,245 shares to 822,586 shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com by 19,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,439 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12,426 shares to 186,430 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 217,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,764 shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).