Private Capital Management Increases Holding in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG); Encana (ECA) Holding Maintained by Southport Management Llc

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2242.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 217,655 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.88 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moab Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Sei Invs reported 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). D E Shaw Com holds 0.02% or 782,886 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 613,355 shares. 5,782 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.03% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 26,157 shares. 4,191 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Ameritas Inv Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,010 shares. 18,507 were reported by Barclays Plc. United Services Automobile Association has 284,870 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 753,065 are held by Northern Trust. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 10,174 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. Another trade for 1,225 shares valued at $25,198 was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. Crippen Jeffrey C. had bought 1,000 shares worth $21,690 on Monday, May 13. Coretz Robert K. had bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $46.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,695 shares, and cut its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

