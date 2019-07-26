Private Capital Management Increased Its Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by $11.89 Million; Xylem (XYL) Shares Rose While Water Asset Management Has Decreased by $2.28 Million Its Holding

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 596,363 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 359,143 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.95 million for 25.47 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12,426 shares to 186,430 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A by 53,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN).