Private Capital Management Increased Information Services Group (III) Position By $2.19 Million; Infusystems Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shorts Down By 25.44%

Infusystems Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) had a decrease of 25.44% in short interest. INFU’s SI was 8,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.44% from 11,400 shares previously. With 43,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Infusystems Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s short sellers to cover INFU’s short positions. The SI to Infusystems Holdings Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.0873 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6373. About 2,746 shares traded. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) has risen 64.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.48% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 21/03/2018 – Ryan J. Morris, Affiliates Report Stake In InfuSystems; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS DELIVERED LETTER TO INFUSYSTEM NOMINATING SLATE OF SIX DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – MORRIS STILL PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE W/INFU; 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Rev $18.9M; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM TOLD MORRIS IT DOESN’T WANT TO ENGAGE IN SUCH TALKS; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – INTEND TO COMMUNICATE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS ABOUT MATTERS, INCLUDING, SALE OF INFUSYSTEM OR CERTAIN OF ITS BUSINESSES OR ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM – WILL NOMINATE TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Loss $18M; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – SEEK TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING STRATEGIC,OPERATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS INFUSYSTEM HAS INDICATED TO RYAN J. MORRIS THAT IT DID NOT WANT TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS ON POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION

Private Capital Management Llc increased Information Services Group (III) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 730,728 shares as Information Services Group (III)’s stock declined 23.60%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 4.57M shares with $17.05M value, up from 3.84 million last quarter. Information Services Group now has $138.99 million valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 15,012 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 15/03/2018 – ISG to Publish 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation; 19/04/2018 – ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book; 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q EPS 0c; 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 20/03/2018 – ISG Publishes First Digital Annual Review for Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – ISG Announces Finalists for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas

Among 2 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Information Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Noble Financial maintained the shares of III in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Friday, March 8.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $206,902 activity. Lavieri Todd D. had bought 13,500 shares worth $50,490. 40,000 shares were bought by CONNORS MICHAEL P, worth $148,800 on Wednesday, March 20. Berger David E. bought 2,050 shares worth $7,612.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 203,209 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 88,088 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt invested in 1.46M shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 122,581 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 143,700 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 55,095 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 595,104 shares. Moreover, Minerva Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 25,729 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 28,048 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0% or 12,606 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) stake by 16,570 shares to 321,171 valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) stake by 129,435 shares and now owns 258,678 shares. Everi Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $91.37 million. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Blackrock owns 68,464 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 39,900 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Finemark Commercial Bank has 225,396 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 612,448 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 46,642 shares. Northern Trust invested in 41,077 shares. White Pine Ltd accumulated 401,250 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 221,462 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Awm Commerce has 1.68% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 1.70 million shares. Vanguard invested in 603,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Management Lc stated it has 19,600 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $195,877 activity. Sansone Christopher R. had bought 25,000 shares worth $109,033 on Monday, March 18. The insider Shuda Scott bought 4,723 shares worth $21,321. On Monday, March 11 the insider Dilorio Richard bought $16,458.