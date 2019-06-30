Private Capital Management Has Upped Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Position by $28.36 Million; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Boosted by $12.56 Million

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2242.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 285,636 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 19.97 million shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,520 shares to 257,208 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,531 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 27,025 shares to 697,349 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 6,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,867 shares, and cut its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. $21,690 worth of stock was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. 1,225 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares with value of $25,198 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C. The insider Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,024 are owned by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Scopus Asset Management LP reported 50,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,374 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 149,161 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0% or 3,302 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1.21M shares. Ameriprise reported 105,479 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 13,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Communication holds 0.01% or 70,180 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,229 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 26,150 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,098 shares. Pier Limited Liability Company stated it has 387,602 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.