Private Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) as Stock Value Declined; As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Position

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 101.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 120,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 239,244 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 118,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 2.74 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 736,129 shares traded or 342.29% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Here Is Why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Is a Strong Buy Ahead of Earnings – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: How to Get $40000 of Tax-Free Income Every Year – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.64M for 9.74 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 65,221 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.27% or 240,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 28,559 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 32,138 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 277,989 shares. Addison owns 8,875 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 213,017 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management L P. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Stifel Fincl stated it has 23,812 shares. Menta Cap Ltd has 0.22% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 18,905 shares. 2,908 are held by Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc). Sg Americas Limited Company owns 7,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 9,129 shares.