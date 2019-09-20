Private Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Information Services Group (III) as Market Valuation Declined; Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Netease (NTES) by $57.94 Million

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.89 million, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 54,389 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 15/03/2018 – ISG to Publish 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 16/04/2018 – ISG Announces Finalists for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 18/04/2018 – Traditional Sourcing in EMEA Slumps as GDPR Approaches; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 227,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 3.73 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $954.33M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $270.61. About 176,483 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $300.77 million for 28.91 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Ai (ACWX) by 80,864 shares to 214,812 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technolog (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About NetEase, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTES) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetEase Earnings: NTES Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Afya Limited Reports 2Q19 Results – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Momenta (MNTA) Up 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “German Enterprises Embrace SDN Technologies to Reduce Costs, Provide New Services – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shockwave Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Coronary IVL System – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.