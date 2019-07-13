Private Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by $7.77 Million; Southport Management Stake in Air Lease (AL) Has Trimmed by $343.49 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.03M shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 129,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,678 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77M, down from 388,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 408,123 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Ten New Boeing 787-10 Aircraft with Korean Air – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Lease (AL) Reports Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp reported 138,700 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 153,615 shares. Moreover, Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Howe And Rusling Inc owns 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company stated it has 76,940 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parkside Comml Bank Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 1,081 shares. Cap Corporation Va reported 132,405 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs owns 17,303 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Denali Advisors Ltd holds 82,000 shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.03M for 7.72 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FERC plans environmental reviews for Pennsylvania pipeline projects – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold On To Harsco – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Fuel Gas: The Atlantic Sunrise Uplift – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump to sign exec order clearing gas pipeline hurdles, Kudlow says – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23M shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $29.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 124,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank And Trust Co invested in 0% or 300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 1,883 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.02% or 169,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Oakbrook Invests invested in 0.02% or 4,605 shares. Barclays Public Llc accumulated 2,560 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 62,072 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 15,708 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parametric Lc reported 132,186 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,241 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 2,110 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.14% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 3,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,152 were reported by Creative Planning.