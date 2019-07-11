Private Capital Management Has Increased Its Information Services Group (III) Stake by $2.19 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Holding In National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Was Has Upped

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 406,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.78M, up from 786,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.09 lastly. It is down 39.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 730,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 21,094 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 07/03/2018 ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – ISG lndex™: Digital Drives Global Sourcing Market to New Heights in First Quarter; 09/05/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ISG Launches 2018 Automation Summit Series with June 5-6 Event in Paris; 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 73,284 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 25,593 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.18% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sei Investments accumulated 545,289 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Aqr Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 505,477 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 26,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 18,802 shares. The West Virginia-based City Holding has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 12,905 shares. Strs Ohio reported 221,231 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 11,232 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 499,430 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Com reported 22 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares to 278,648 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,910 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 49,981 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 130,200 shares stake. Blair William & Il invested in 0.03% or 1.51M shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 2.29 million shares. New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). California State Teachers Retirement holds 53,484 shares. Punch & Mgmt Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 937,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.68M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 36,001 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 14,604 shares. Bridgeway Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 223,300 shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 387,093 shares. 497,579 are held by State Street Corp. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 27,734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A by 53,785 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $40.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 6,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,867 shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).