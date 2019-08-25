Private Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) as Stock Price Declined; Bank Of America Increased Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $370.27 Million

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 17548.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 18.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 18.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.56 million, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15 million shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 240,707 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.92 million shares to 847,578 shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 80,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,823 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,439 were accumulated by Boys Arnold. Concourse Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 2.44% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Morgan Stanley reported 18.32 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd invested in 0.02% or 19,819 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc owns 231,972 shares. Moreover, Hilton Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co stated it has 12,306 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 691,097 shares. Harber Asset Management Ltd invested 6.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 50,515 shares. 610 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Edgar Lomax Co Va reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beach Mgmt Ltd owns 1.54% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 42,830 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited by 26,755 shares to 53,305 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 129,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,678 shares, and cut its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.82 million activity. Stockinger Richard C. had bought 3,290 shares worth $50,173 on Friday, March 1.