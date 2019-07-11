Private Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Avid Technology (AVID) by $1.52 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Declined, Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $61.76 Million

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 217,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 959,764 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 459,677 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Latest Wave of Innovations for Media Creation, Management and Distribution; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES SCHEDULE FOR REQUIRED REPAYMENTS OF TERM LOAN; 07/04/2018 – Avid l On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 26/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $39 – $51 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Avid Reveals Powerful Speaker Line-up at Avid Connect 2018 to Explore Innovation in Action Across Media and Entertainment; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $225.2. About 109,291 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avid Technology (AVID) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avid Technology (AVID) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy Avid Technology (AVID) Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Avid Technology (AVID) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Avid Technology (AVID) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Company reported 5.61M shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 23,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 304,327 shares. Rbf Llc holds 337,884 shares. Citigroup reported 7,277 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Company has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Northern Trust Corporation reported 320,874 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 19,958 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 124,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 13,821 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 332,500 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 124,923 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $23.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 206,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 413,961 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Lakeview Prtnrs has 1,115 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 158,500 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 127,534 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Moreover, Epoch Inv Partners Inc has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Connors Investor holds 53,553 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Rgm Ltd Liability Co owns 426,909 shares or 5.92% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 143,881 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 52,285 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,963 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 377,362 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yolo County, California, Selects Courts and Justice Solutions from Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (LAMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Platform Supports Seattle’s Groundbreaking Parking Research – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MicroPact Named a Washington Post’s â€œTop Workplaceâ€ for the 4th Year – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.