Private Capital Management Has Decreased Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Position by $2.23 Million; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Boosted Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Position by $3.82 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 148,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 203,807 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 12.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.73% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,883 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,670 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.25% or 4,099 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 114,778 shares. Macnealy Hoover Incorporated reported 4,639 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins has 1.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,275 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lincoln invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 230,592 were reported by Mufg Americas Corporation. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 1.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 234,416 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 69,609 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp owns 0.01% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 303,214 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 21,316 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Pinebridge Investments Lp has 40,804 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Moreover, Geode Mgmt has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 438,475 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 200,137 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 180,044 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) or 117,144 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 159,374 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj accumulated 668,610 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 3,190 shares.

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Barclays Downgrades Weigh on 2 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on March 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SpartanNash to Acquire Martin’s Super Markets – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SpartanNash Company Announces New Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer – Business Wire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.