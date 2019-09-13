Private Capital Management Has Decreased Its Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Position by $9.42 Million; Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Stock Rose While Trellus Management Company Has Cut Stake

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 315,934 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 856,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 332,813 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 257,105 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health Insurance Innovations to explore possible sale; shares up 16% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations in Tampa launches new online marketplace – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPDATE – Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, May 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 30.53 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raging Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 35,147 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 219,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 9,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 1492 Capital Lc invested in 30,103 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 13,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp reported 203,019 shares. Susquehanna Gp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 167,929 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 16,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 145,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 2,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martin Co Inc Tn holds 0.26% or 33,871 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 10,000 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of stock. $2.75 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $14.17 million for 7.66 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.30 million shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $32.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) by 35,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).