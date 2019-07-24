Private Capital Management Has Cut Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Holding as Market Value Declined; Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosted Position

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pope Resources Limited (POPE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,854 shares of the environmental services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 44,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pope Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.65 million market cap company. It closed at $68.45 lastly. It is down 2.93% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE)

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 529,388 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 124,923 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $23.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 206,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

More notable recent Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Determine Hosts P2P Starter Kit Webinar and Demo – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vatican ex-doctrine chief pens manifesto amid pope criticism – Yahoo News” published on February 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pope Francis compares southern border wall to Berlin wall – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Latest: Muslim students talk to pope about tolerance – Yahoo News” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Pope warns of â€˜a ticking time bombâ€™ whose explosion would devastate market – MarketWatch” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Shares for $1.32M were sold by Creed Greg. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,643 shares to 365,814 shares, valued at $127.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 123,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1.51M are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 516,606 are owned by Capital Guardian. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,426 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Trust Ltd Partnership has 168,469 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 2,414 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc holds 531,082 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.09% or 4,820 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Mngmt Co Inc has 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,066 shares. M&R Cap reported 0.34% stake. 12,270 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd invested in 2,259 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Com has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).