Private Capital Management Has Cut National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Position by $7.77 Million; Share Value Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Share Price Rose While Kingstown Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 129,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,678 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 388,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 210,934 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 3.58M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $564,928 activity.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) CEO Ron Tanski on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) CEO Ron Tanski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: National Fuel Gas Co. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleconference Announcement NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Gas Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Millennium Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 23 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 516,770 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 76 shares. Assetmark invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 0.02% or 8,626 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 2 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) or 28,384 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 161,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,100 shares. 13,127 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 2.11% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 5.83 million shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 53,453 shares to 721,918 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 38,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III).

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. NFG’s profit will be $61.95 million for 18.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $429.03M for 20.17 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Prime Day Make Amazon Stock Great Again? – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sneaker site StockX raises funds, hires eBay exec – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed Gives It Up; Vix Goes Down; FOMO Rally On; Buy ‘New eRetailers’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “RealReal Stock Comes Down to One Simple Question – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd reported 5.28 million shares. 1.59 million were reported by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. Lindsell Train holds 8.87M shares. 1.31 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 6,996 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 13,188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 29,966 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc reported 12,031 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fund Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 190,414 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc holds 0.04% or 10,343 shares. Burns J W And Comm Inc New York invested in 0.22% or 24,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.31% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.36M shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 60,878 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.