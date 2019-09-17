Private Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) as Stock Declined; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Increased by $13.28 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 76 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,809 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665.46M, up from 3,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 1.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (MPAA) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 30,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 46,389 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp reported 9.63 million shares. Ifrah Fincl Services holds 0.25% or 3,821 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 37,252 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 550 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 1.67 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 21,981 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 17,028 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc. First Western Capital Company accumulated 1,567 shares. Strategic Ser Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Srb has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chevy Chase Tru holds 615,113 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 91,036 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. 1,266 were accumulated by Orrstown Financial Ser. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 109,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 35 shares to 40,374 shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,015 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

