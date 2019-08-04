Private Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) as Market Value Declined; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cutler Investment Counsel Upped Stake

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 196,640 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.86 million shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Co invested in 59,660 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 183,748 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 2,358 were reported by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability. Brown Advisory reported 83,402 shares. Smith Salley Associate invested in 69,205 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Oakworth Capital holds 640 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 70,143 were reported by Robecosam Ag. 7.02M are owned by Invesco Limited. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 25,467 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 200,343 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr owns 800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,996 are held by Appleton Prtn Ma. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,311 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 3.50 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 25,321 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 161,968 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 31,746 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 3,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 67,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 35,982 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk LP owns 65,544 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd accumulated 7,491 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,434 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co invested in 0% or 73,267 shares.