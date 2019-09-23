Private Capital Management Decreased Stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) by $573,950; Wellington Shields Capital Management Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $509,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 169.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $814,000, up from 1,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 397,904 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 93,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, down from 97,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $150.03. About 189,237 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc. by 141,770 shares to 483,099 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 16.45 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings.