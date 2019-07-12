Private Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Celanese Corp. (CE) by $815,360 as Shares Rose; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stock Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.46 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 136,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.39 million, down from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 248,585 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,695 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, down from 125,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 1.54 million shares traded or 42.37% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.80 million for 10.62 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.85 million for 25.94 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

