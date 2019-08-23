Private Capital Management Cut Its Position in Quinstreet (QNST) as Stock Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position by $832,572

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 417,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.05M, down from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 447,308 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 148,635 shares to 151,435 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc. by 145,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF).