Private Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI); Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $1.57 Million as Stock Rose

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 155,042 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 9,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,768 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.74M, down from 404,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 17,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.85% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 446,178 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc owns 3,300 shares. First Manhattan owns 83,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 90,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 52,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Laurion Capital Management LP has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). The Illinois-based Magnetar Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 35,982 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 31,746 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 23,200 shares. Cetera Limited has 0.03% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 50,416 shares. Millennium Limited Company has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 189,786 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.82 million activity. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares were bought by Stockinger Richard C..

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited by 26,755 shares to 53,305 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 148,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 156,990 shares to 160,931 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.