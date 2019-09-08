Private Capital Management Boosted Its Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stake by $1.73 Million as Market Value Declined; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position Maintained by Spf Beheer Bv

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 250,965 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.52M, up from 226,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95M shares traded or 67.43% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 157,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The institutional investor held 713,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 555,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 16,416 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 62,815 shares to 524,939 shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scient (NYSE:TMO) by 89,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,417 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc holds 0.01% or 21,676 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd owns 2.14% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 35,767 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 34,229 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alps reported 1,293 shares stake. 100 are held by Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Regions has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,970 shares. 1,148 are owned by Westover Advisors Limited Liability. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Blair William & Il accumulated 205,827 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 6,296 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westwood Management Il has invested 0.53% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp reported 0% stake. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated has 64,906 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. by 271,840 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $37.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF) by 50,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

