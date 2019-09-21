Private Capital Management Boosted Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stake by $1.96 Million as Share Value Rose; Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $808,390 as Market Valuation Declined

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 36,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 2,315 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53,000, down from 39,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 9.47M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 78,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 565,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22M, up from 487,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 68,297 shares traded or 95.75% up from the average. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Ever Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares Announces the Authorization of New Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Might Unload Regional Sports Networks to Reduce Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.92, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold HTBI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 9.80 million shares or 3.02% less from 10.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru LP holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 42,823 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,331 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Limited Liability Corp holds 6.48% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) or 223,236 shares. Citigroup holds 17,910 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). 63,244 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Salzhauer Michael owns 10,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Prudential Finance has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 10,122 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 5,825 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 1.08M shares. Kennedy reported 0.1% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Bessemer Gp Inc Inc invested in 48,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Barclays Downgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,397 shares to 291,839 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 8,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $325.81 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.