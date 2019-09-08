Private Capital Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lifted as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Advisors reported 9,789 shares. 36,401 are owned by Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Llc. Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 4.26% or 224,592 shares. Willis Invest Counsel owns 297,440 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. S Muoio & owns 10,643 shares. Allen Operations Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,683 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.98% stake. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 552 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors reported 120,689 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.34% or 13,075 shares. Duncker Streett And Company reported 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.48M shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd invested in 0% or 21,459 shares. Grisanti Capital Lc owns 953 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stellar Cap Limited Liability accumulated 3.28% or 42,610 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 959,892 shares. Forbes J M And Co Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,534 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability holds 0.74% or 46,449 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 604,304 shares or 6.76% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 10.01M shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13.54M shares. Farmers Trust has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth Management invested in 57,802 shares. Cutler Counsel reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 87,486 are owned by Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 60,057 shares. Lincoln Ltd Llc owns 2,710 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

