Private Capital Advisors Raised Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding by $5.36 Million; Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Its Position by $308,592 as Shares Declined

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to Conviction Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.