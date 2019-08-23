Private Capital Advisors Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $846,153; Shares Rose; American Tower Reit (AMT) Stock Rose While Bartlett & Co Has Increased Holding

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (AMT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92 million, up from 140,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in American Tower Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $229.9. About 153,310 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $210.82. About 6.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancshares reported 45,906 shares. Martin Tn invested in 27,409 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Broderick Brian C owns 48,037 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Harvey Capital holds 6.64% or 72,729 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp holds 4,273 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 2.43 million shares. 28,566 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Com. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 5.34M shares. 36,193 are held by Cardinal Capital. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 37,984 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. American Financial Group Inc accumulated 4.06% or 242,000 shares. Cap Fund invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Cap Lc reported 15,296 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 1.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 535,714 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 58,041 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 11,848 shares. Wallington Asset Management Lc invested in 4.43% or 85,938 shares. Mufg Americas has 127,915 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 8,725 were reported by Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Ballentine Prns Lc owns 2,368 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eastern National Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,538 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Sigma Planning reported 4,670 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated has invested 0.77% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 440,797 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 106,214 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 252,686 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 378,512 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).