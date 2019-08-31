Private Capital Advisors Raised Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake by $5.36 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Increased Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Valuation Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 216.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 125,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 183,332 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 57,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.59 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 841,853 shares. Sei Invests holds 193,809 shares. 123,383 were accumulated by Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.01% or 18,754 shares. Barnett & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2,000 shares. James Invest stated it has 14,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 43,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 300,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Winslow Asset Incorporated stated it has 133,742 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 25,844 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Australia-based Platinum Inv Management has invested 3.74% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The Texas-based Maverick Cap has invested 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 77,941 shares to 440,808 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 44,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,297 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 775,528 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 24,186 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 123 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt has 30,201 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp has invested 4.88% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pension Ser reported 0.18% stake. 101,660 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Lp. Washington Trust Natl Bank invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Telemus Lc reported 0.29% stake. The New York-based Etrade Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kempner Cap Mngmt reported 153,694 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pinnacle Associates holds 215,645 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Com has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).