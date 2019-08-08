Private Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Applied Materials (AMAT); Beach Point Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Aar (AIR) as Valuation Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 82,885 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 2.84M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares to 528,370 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,495 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.