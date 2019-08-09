Private Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stryker (SYK) Position by $3.39 Million; Boyar Asset Management Has Raised Its Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $1.71 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 19,710 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $217.88. About 53,245 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Legg Mason Inc (LM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legg Mason Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co owns 8,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 141,398 shares. Iat Reinsurance Company has 0.31% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Fiera Cap Corp has 1.05 million shares. 385,701 were reported by Invesco Limited. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc owns 0.04% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 171,504 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd accumulated 9,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 21,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 0.12% or 83,823 shares. Shanda Asset Hldgs reported 100,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 250,400 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 641 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,985 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.22% or 21,865 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 5.09% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Private Wealth Lc reported 74,627 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 44,029 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Lc holds 2.49% or 67,905 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 33.02M shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 179,000 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Holt Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtn LP has invested 0.82% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Legacy Prtn Inc has 1,405 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate holds 0.02% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Mgmt owns 2,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,029 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $731.79 million for 28.67 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.