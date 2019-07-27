Private Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT); Capital Returns Management Has Decreased Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Stake by $4.07 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 1.44M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought $4,596 worth of stock or 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 232,323 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Mufg Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Alleghany Corporation De holds 3.05% or 3.08M shares in its portfolio. Hamlin Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.18% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.18% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Waddell And Reed holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 658,900 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 56,100 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4,050 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 17 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 16,795 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.16% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 76,200 shares. 295,673 were reported by Cap Returns Management Lc.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to Conviction Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 21, 2019.