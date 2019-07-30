Private Capital Advisors Increased Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Shorts Up By 21.11%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) had an increase of 21.11% in short interest. TTPH’s SI was 2.01 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.11% from 1.66 million shares previously. With 535,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s short sellers to cover TTPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.0207 during the last trading session, reaching $0.334. About 298,832 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 76.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 09/05/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTPH); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Tetraphase

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TTPH in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 599,831 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated owns 2.34M shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 97,364 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 12,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 111,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 859,322 shares. Grp One Trading L P holds 0% or 7,222 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 187,222 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 44,300 shares.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $17.07 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc has $59 highest and $3400 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is -4.87% below currents $50.67 stock price. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna.