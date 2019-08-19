Private Capital Advisors Holds Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT); As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Cut by $306,000 Its Stake

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 4.24 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 53.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 3,866 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 8,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 720,648 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 26.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.