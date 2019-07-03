Private Capital Advisors Holding In Raytheon Company (RTN) Was Lifted; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Boosted Its Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 167,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, up from 928,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 3.10M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 10/04/2018 – Mint: Fomer Sebi chief voices concern over ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issues; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 173,250 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Twin Cap reported 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 242,167 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Crossvault Ltd Llc accumulated 2,171 shares. First National Tru has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,561 shares. Regal Inv Ltd invested in 0.05% or 1,313 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 6,275 shares. Ativo Mgmt Ltd owns 11,410 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 90,514 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 205,576 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Charter accumulated 8,270 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was made by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84M was sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RAYTHEON COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Raytheon Company – RTN – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loeb joins Ackman in opposing United Tech merger – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.