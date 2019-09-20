Private Capital Advisors Holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Raised by $410,000; Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 82,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 526,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, up from 444,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.43 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 21/04/2018 – DJ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KPTI); 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EVALUATING SELINEXOR IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA REMAINS ON TRACK; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – KARYOPHARM ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $150 MLN (USD) IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS ROYALTIES; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 1,143 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211,000, down from 4,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $215.11. About 682,479 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.54M for 44.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,617 shares to 42,640 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 2,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK).

