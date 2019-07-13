Private Capital Advisors Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $846,153; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Boosted Position by $7.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 478,878 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.42% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). American National Ins Co Tx stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fdx Advisors accumulated 5,828 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,318 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 8 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 18,369 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Commerce owns 2,746 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Bell Bancorporation holds 5,070 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc holds 10,674 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Ltd reported 357,885 shares stake. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 5,868 were reported by Stephens Ar.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,898 shares to 37,855 shares, valued at $44.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 222,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt owns 2,200 shares. 2,780 were reported by Conestoga Advsrs Limited. Night Owl Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 1,859 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 2.13 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Mgmt invested in 0.45% or 55,238 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monetta Fin Serv owns 15,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Eos Lp reported 1.74% stake. Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reik Communication Limited Liability Corp reported 5,851 shares. 55,247 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Scharf Investments Limited Co holds 0.04% or 5,941 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Financial Bank N Y reported 11,586 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 1.61% or 57,802 shares.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

