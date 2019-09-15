Private Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined; As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Share Value Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped by $1.08 Million Its Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 16,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 17,608 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 630,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.73 million, up from 607,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 274,787 shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 205,646 shares to 490,948 shares, valued at $36.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NEP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 179,355 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0.06% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 3,564 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 303,205 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Ny accumulated 21,435 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Blackrock owns 90,238 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 526,669 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 35,600 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.02% or 1.20M shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Reaves W H & holds 3.25% or 2.11M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 115,031 shares stake. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 86,715 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,367 shares. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 52,615 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc has 4,933 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 7,518 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc owns 150,932 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 95,995 shares. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 19,440 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 18,823 are held by Valley National Advisers Inc. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 138,673 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 285,585 shares. British Columbia Management Corp reported 1.06 million shares stake. Kingfisher Ltd Liability holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,132 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,831 shares to 211,709 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).