Private Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $846,153; M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $854,306 as Stock Rose

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 16,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 4.43M shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 7,760 shares to 21,845 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Co holds 0.09% or 24,890 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 244,637 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com reported 22,374 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 1.11 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.05% stake. Grimes & Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3,639 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,625 were accumulated by Investment House Limited. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership owns 8,540 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 53,782 shares. Strategic Fincl owns 20,321 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Regal Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 1,600 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc owns 2,403 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.88 million shares.

