Private Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $5.54 Million; Lodge Hill Capital Stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 213.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 76,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 112,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 35,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 322,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74 million, down from 428,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 2.29 million shares traded or 40.30% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Lc owns 28,928 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 133,572 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Boston And Mgmt holds 1.65% or 56,024 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 178,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Company Il stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 581,431 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny invested in 49,149 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 91,175 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 8,448 are held by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 102,919 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.01M shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 399 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 37,365 were accumulated by Hemenway Co Ltd Co. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.56% or 821,199 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 36,389 shares. Old Natl State Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,070 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.1% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 28,288 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 5,678 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Optimum Advsr holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr reported 0.01% stake. Bridgewater Associates LP owns 8,106 shares. 4,776 are held by World Asset Management. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 148,687 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% or 3 shares. New York-based Amer Intll Group Inc has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,780 shares to 120,926 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.56M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.