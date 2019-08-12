Private Capital Advisors Has Raised Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake By $5.36 Million; Blackrock Build America Bond Trust (BBN) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) stake by 259.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Advisors Inc acquired 137,487 shares as Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Private Capital Advisors Inc holds 190,461 shares with $7.55 million value, up from 52,974 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc now has $44.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Blackrock Build America Bond Trust (BBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 27 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 31 cut down and sold positions in Blackrock Build America Bond Trust. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.19 million shares, down from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Build America Bond Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 20 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 127,007 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust for 88,506 shares. Longer Investments Inc. owns 130,785 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hilltop Holdings Inc. has 2.68% invested in the company for 562,373 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.63% in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,650 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc has $59 highest and $3400 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 2.23% above currents $47.15 stock price. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target.

